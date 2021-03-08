Covid-19: Schools back in England, and Covid fines for Rangers fans
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Schools back in England
Millions of children in England are going back to school after more than two months studying at home. Many secondary schools will have a phased return during the week, but most primary schools are expected to open for all pupils from Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the return as a first step towards a "sense of normality". Read more details on the school reopening - including how pupils will get Covid tests, with analysis from our correspondent Nick Triggle. Meanwhile, from today two people from different households can meet outside for recreation, which can include coffee on a bench, while one nominated person can make care home visits - but only while wearing PPE, and after a Covid test.
2. Younger pupils return in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's youngest pupils will return to school on Monday for the first time since before the Christmas break. Children in primary one to primary three (aged four to seven) and those in nursery and pre-school are going back. Exam year pupils in secondary schools and colleges will begin going back on 22 March.
3. Married doctors come out of retirement to help vaccination drive
Two married doctors have came out of retirement to give coronavirus vaccinations, including to their fomer colleagues. Emergency physician Dr Jason Kendall, 55, retired in July after 37 years - and was given a guard of honour when he left Southmead Hospital. Palliative care lead Dr Clare Kendall, 56, retired from North Bristol NHS Trust in October 2019 after 38 years. "You cannot sit around and see your colleagues struggling to cope in this pandemic," she said.
4. Covid fines for celebrating Rangers fans
Police say arrests were made and fines issued after fans gathered to celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership. Large numbers of supporters made their way to Ibrox and Glasgow's George Square to mark the achievement - despite warnings to stay at home. Nicola Sturgeon said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.
5. Pacific sailors still stranded in Germany
A group of sailors stranded in northern Germany haven't been able to see their families on the other side of the world for nearly two years. One hundred and thirty men from Kiribati, in the Pacific, are living in a youth hostel and are desperate to return - but their country's borders have been sealed. Watch their story below.
