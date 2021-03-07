Meghan and Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey to air in US
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated TV interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air in the US.
It marks the first sit-down interview with the couple since they quit their roles as senior working royals in 2020.
They are expected to discuss their new life in the US and their experiences in the UK.
In a clip released earlier this week, Meghan said it was "really liberating" to now feel "able to speak for yourself".
The interview with Oprah will air in the US on CBS on Sunday (01:00 GMT, Monday) and in the UK on ITV at 21:00 GMT on Monday.
It comes as Buckingham Palace is investigating claims the duchess bullied royal staff.
The report about the allegations of bullying levelled at Meghan were first published in the Times after the interview with Oprah was recorded. Meghan has called it the "latest attack on her character".
The duke and duchess announced they were stepping down as working royals in March 2020, and now live in California.
Prince Harry recently said he had to step back from royal duties to protect himself and his family from the "toxic" situation created by the UK press, as it was "destroying my mental health".
Deals have been struck in more than 17 countries across the world for the rights to screen Oprah's interview.
The chat show host, who attended the couple's wedding in 2018 and is thought to live near them in California, has promised it will be "shocking" with "nothing off limits".
Meghan will be interviewed about marriage, motherhood, life as a royal and "how she is handling life under intense public pressure", CBS has said. The couple will also discuss their move to the US and their future plans.
Several clips have already been released by CBS and have racked up millions of views.
In a clip shown on CBS's This Morning show earlier this week, Meghan was asked why she has decided to give an interview now.
She said: "Well, so many things. That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to then. That wasn't my choice to make.
"So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, yes, I'm ready to talk, to say it to yourself.
"To be able to just make a choice on your own and to be able to speak for yourself."
In two earlier clips released by CBS, Meghan said Buckingham Palace could not expect her and Prince Harry to be silent if it was "perpetuating falsehoods about us", while Prince Harry drew parallels between the treatment of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Meghan.
After these two clips were released, the Times published its report saying Meghan faced a complaint of bullying from her staff while she was a working royal at Kensington Palace.
The palace said it was "concerned" about the accusations and an HR team would look at the circumstances outlined in the article.
On the reported allegations of bullying, the duchess has said in a statement through her spokesman she was "saddened" by the "attack on her character".
Just hours before the interview is aired in the US, a special programme to celebrate Commonwealth Day will be broadcast on BBC One at 17:00 on Sunday 7 March.
Meanwhile, the timing of the broadcast has come during a tumultuous period for the Royal Family.
While the interview was recorded before the Duke of Edinburgh, Harry's grandfather and the Queen's husband, went into hospital, it will air as the prince continues his recovery in hospital following a procedure for a heart condition.
It also comes on the back of a more light-hearted interview Prince Harry gave to James Corden on The Late Late Show, which aired last week - again while Prince Philip was in hospital.
