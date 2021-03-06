Covid-19: More unions join NHS pay backlash and beer gardens deluged with bookings
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. More unions join backlash against 1% NHS pay rise
A growing number of unions are criticising the government over its planned 1% pay rise for NHS workers in England. The British Medical Association and other unions say their staff "have literally kept the country alive for the past year". Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the increase, saying it is what the government thinks is "affordable".
2. The great school reopening - what could go wrong?
There are concerns that thousands of pupils could be forced to isolate unnecessarily because of inaccurate results from mass testing at secondary schools when they reopen in England from next week. The lateral flow tests that will be used are less accurate than the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique used by official testing centres. So, how will measures introduced at schools help? And how much does it matter if infection rates go up?
3. Pubs deluged with beer garden bookings
From 12 April, pubs in England are expected to be able to start serving customers sitting outdoors. This has sparked a rush for bookings, with one Leeds pub taking 700 reservations in just five hours. Meanwhile, one regular says he owes a local landlord a "debt of gratitude" after joining his bubble during lockdown.
4. 'There are people too poor to die'
In January, the Covid mortality rate in Burnley, Lancashire, was more than double the English average. For some families, they are not only having to cope with bereavement, but also the financial costs that come with burying a loved one. Ed Thomas went to meet some of the families who are struggling.
5. 'I've got through lockdown by playing 300 vinyl records'
As the country approaches a year since it first went into lockdown, many are reflecting on how they have spent the past 12 months. Anna Doble used the time to listen to every LP she ever bought. Here is what she discovered.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. The furlough scheme is being extended until the end of September - find out about the new rules.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- FANCY A FILM THIS WEEKEND?: From The Notebook to Nightcrawler, we have a film to suit your mood
- CORONAVIRUS: WHAT WE KNOW NOW: Dr Chris Van Tulleken takes us through the latest developments and current concerns