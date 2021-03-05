Covid-19: Mystery UK person with Brazil variant found
A mystery person infected with the Covid variant of concern first found in Brazil has now been traced.
Last week, it was announced that six cases of the P.1 variant had been found in the UK - but one of the cases was still unknown.
It is understood public health officials have found the person and traced all of their contacts.
Scientists say the variant appears to be more contagious.
There are also concerns vaccines may not be as effective against it - but NHS England experts say vaccines can be "rapidly adapted".
Earlier this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK's current vaccines had not yet been tested against this variant.
But work is already under way to tweak the vaccines to make them a better match for some of these new variants.
The variant has been designated "of concern" because it shares some important mutations with the variant first identified in South Africa.
One of these mutations - called E484K - may help the virus evade parts of the immune system called antibodies that can fight coronavirus based on experience from prior infection or a vaccine.
