Oprah interview: Meghan says it is 'liberating' to be able to speak
- Published
The Duchess of Sussex has said being a royal was "different than I think what people imagine it to be".
In a clip from the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, due to air in the US on Sunday, Meghan was asked why she has decided to give an interview now.
"We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to then," she said. "That wasn't my choice to make."
She said it was "really liberating" to now feel "able to speak for yourself".
It comes as Buckingham Palace is investigating claims the duchess bullied royal staff.
The report about the allegations of bullying levelled at Meghan were first published in the Times after the interview with Oprah was recorded. Meghan has called it the "latest attack on her character".
The interview with Oprah, which will air in the US on CBS on Sunday and in the UK on ITV at 21:00 GMT on Monday, is expected to hear details about Meghan and Prince Harry's short period as working royals together before they stepped down for a life in the US.
In the latest clip, shown on CBS's This Morning show, Oprah said to Meghan: "So I just want to say, I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, would you please give me an interview. And you said 'I'm sorry, it's not the right time'. Finally we get to sit down and have this conversation."
Meghan replied: "I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people [from the communications team] sitting there."
Asked why now was the right time, Meghan said: "Well, so many things. That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to then. That wasn't my choice to make.
"So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, yes, I'm ready to talk, to say it to yourself.
"To be able to just make a choice on your own and to be able to speak for yourself."
#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself.— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2021
It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/o3AdxpmLrh
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020, and now live in California.
Prince Harry recently said he had to step back from royal duties to protect himself and his family from the "toxic" situation created by the UK press, as it was "destroying my mental health".
Deals have been struck in more than 17 countries across the world for the rights to screen Oprah's interview.
The chat show host has promised it will be "shocking" with "nothing off limits".
Meghan will be interviewed about marriage, motherhood, life as a royal and "how she is handling life under intense public pressure", CBS has said. The couple will also discuss their move to the US and their future plans.
Several clips have already been released by CBS and have racked up millions of views.
After the first two clips were released, the Times published its report saying Meghan faced a complaint of bullying from her staff while she was a working royal at Kensington Palace.
The palace said it was "concerned" about the accusations and an HR team would look at the circumstances outlined in the article.
On the reported allegations of bullying, the duchess has said in a statement through her spokesman she was "saddened" by the "attack on her character".
