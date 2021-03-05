Prince Philip transfers back to King Edward VII's Hospital
Prince Philip has returned to King Edward VII's Hospital in London after undergoing a "successful" heart procedure, Buckingham Palace says.
He is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days, the palace says.
Prince Philip, 99, has already spent 17 nights in hospital.
He underwent the procedure on a pre-existing condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday.
The duke, who turns 100 in June, was first admitted to King Edward VII's on 16 February where he was treated for an infection before being moved to Barts on Monday for tests and observation on his heart.
The exact reason for his initial admission was not disclosed, but it was not related to coronavirus.
Barts is an NHS hospital and home to Europe's largest specialised cardiovascular unit.