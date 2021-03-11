BBC News

South Asian languages: How effective are the Covid vaccines?

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightNathan Stirk/Getty Images
image captionIt takes about three weeks after the first dose of the vaccine to build up some protection

After getting a single shot of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or the Pfizer jab, the chance of needing hospital treatment is reduced by more than 80%, research suggests.

However, it can take between two to three weeks for your body to build up some protection, so you still need to follow precautions.

BBC Asian Network has been explaining how effective the vaccines are in five South Asian languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil and Sylheti.

Tamil

Dr Kavian Kulasabanathan advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.

media captionDr Kavian Kulasabanathan explains in Tamil how effective the Covid vaccines are

Punjabi

Dr Dilsher Singh advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.

media captionDr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi how effective the Covid vaccines are

Urdu

Dr Anita Raja advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.

media captionDr Anita Raja explains in Urdu how effective the Covid vaccines are

Sylheti

Dr Abdul Mannan advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.

media captionDr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti how effective the Covid vaccines are

Gujarati

Dr Rupa Parmar advises what you can and can't do once you've had the coronavirus vaccine.

media captionDr Rupa Parmar explains in Gujarati how effective the Covid vaccines are

Related Topics

More on this story