Covid-19: Starmer's NHS pay call and Cyprus to welcome vaccinated Brits

Anyone who has "ever had an emergency asthma admission" to hospital is currently eligible for a Covid vaccine, according to NHS England, but some are being refused jabs unless they have been admitted in the last 12 months. Among them is Sonja Chenier, 47, who was told her three hospital admissions in 15 years weren't "relevant" and that she should expect a call in June. GPs say factors including age, ethnicity and "some degree of clinical judgement" are taken into account when prioritising patients.