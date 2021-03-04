No police probe over Diana Panorama interview
Police have ruled out a criminal inquiry into the background to BBC reporter Martin Bashir's 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
A former employee of Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, claimed false documents were allegedly used to win Diana's trust before her Panorama appearance.
The Metropolitan Police said correspondence alleging unlawful activity had been "carefully assessed".
The BBC has launched an independent investigation into the claims.