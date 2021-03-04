Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says
The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.
The palace said the duke would remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.
Prince Philip, 99, has already spent 16 nights in hospital.
He was being treated for an infection and moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on 1 March for tests and observation on his heart condition.