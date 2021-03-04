Covid-19: Decline in infections 'slowing' and vaccines to be fast-tracked
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Decline in infections 'slowing'
A marked decline in coronavirus infections between January and February may have slowed, according to scientists tracking coronavirus in England. Infections have fallen by two-thirds during lockdown, but one in 200 people still have the virus, the regular Imperial College React study suggests.
2. New Covid vaccines for variants to be fast-tracked
Updated Covid vaccines to fight variants like the one from Brazil can be fast-tracked through the approval system, says the UK's regulator. The MHRA says it will check for proof the shots trigger protective antibodies in the blood but aims to avoid the need for lengthy trials, allowing for approval within months, rather than years. A similar fast-track method is already used for annual flu vaccines.
3. Inequality set to rise, say campaigners
Anti-poverty campaigners are criticising a Budget decision to limit to six months the extension of a £20 uplift to universal credit, introduced during the pandemic. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation says single recipients will see their incomes cut, just as the furlough scheme ends and unemployment is expected to peak. Meanwhile, the Resolution Foundation think tank - which focuses on living standards - predicts inequality will rise.
4. Scotland's secondary pupils 'should all wear masks'
All secondary school pupils could be required to wear face coverings in Scotland's classrooms and corridors when the phased return to school begins on 15 March. Currently only S4 to S6 pupils are asked to wear masks in classrooms but a Scottish government advisory group says this should be extended to pupils in S1 to S3. Updated government guidance is due next week.
5. 'I get goosebumps' thinking about hugging my mum
For so many of us, it's been too long since a simple hug with a loved-one has been a possibility. Jenn Nimmo-Smith describes how it felt to embrace her mum for the first time in almost a year, after the rules on visits to care homes were relaxed in Scotland.
