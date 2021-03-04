BBC News

Covid: Who should be shielding in South Asian languages

More people in England are being added to the shielding list, taking into account factors such as age, ethnicity and deprivation

A further 1.7 million people have been added to the shielding list in England.

This is the list of people who are most at risk of needing hospital treatment if they catch coronavirus.

The addition comes after health experts developed a new way to measure risk levels based on wider factors, not just health.

These new factors include ethnicity, deprivation (by postcode), weight and age.

There are already 2.3 million people on the shielding list.

They are advised to stay at home and take extra precautions until 31 March.

Those on the list should still shield even if they have had two doses of the vaccine.

BBC Asian Network is working with doctors to explain the changes to the shielding list in five South Asian languages: Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati and Sylheti.

Punjabi

Dr Carter Singh explains who has been added to the shielding list in Punjabi.

media captionDr Carter Singh explains who has been added to the new shielding list in Punjabi

Tamil

Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains who has been added to the shielding list in Tamil.

media captionDr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains who has been added to the new shielding list in Tamil

Urdu

Dr Nadia Ghani explains who has been added to the shielding list in Urdu.

media captionDr Nadia Ghani explains who has been added to the new shielding list in Urdu

Gujarati

Dr Komal Badiani explains who has been added to the shielding list in Gujarati.

media captionDr Komal Badiani explains who has been added to the new shielding list in Gujarati

Sylheti

Dr Anika Ahmed explains who has been added to the shielding list in Sylheti.

media captionDr Anika Ahmed explains who has been added to the new shielding list in Sylheti

