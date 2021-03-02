Brazil variant: Search for mystery case narrows to 379 households
- Published
The search for an individual infected with the Covid variant first found in Brazil has narrowed to 379 households in south-east England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
He said the batch of home testing kits in question had been identified and each household was being contacted.
It is one of six cases of the P1 variant found in the UK in February.
Mr Hancock told MPs the UK's current vaccines had not yet been tested against this variant.
However he added: "We do know that this variant has caused significant challenges in Brazil.
"So we're doing all we can to stop the spread of this new variant in the UK, to analyse its effects, and to develop an updated vaccine that works on all these variants of concern and protect the progress that we've made as a nation."
The person infected with the variant, who has not been traced, used a home testing kit, but did not complete their contact details, Mr Hancock said.
"Incidents like this are rare and only occur in around 0.1% of tests," he added.
The unidentified case is not linked to five other cases of the Brazil variant in the UK and Mr Hancock said all these individuals quarantined at home as they were legally required to.
Two of the cases are from the same household in South Gloucestershire. They tested positive after someone returned from Brazil on 10 February - five days before the government's hotel quarantine rule came into force for arrivals high-risk countries.
Everyone in five postcode areas of South Gloucestershire is now being invited to take a Covid test, even if they do not have symptoms.
Mr Hancock said testing and sequencing in South Gloucestershire was being stepped up "as a precaution" and there was "no information to suggest the variant has spread further".
Two other people in the same household have also since tested positive for Covid - but tests are still ongoing to check if it is the same variant.
The other three cases are Scottish residents who flew to Aberdeen from Brazil via Paris and London, the Scottish government said.
Other passengers who were on the same flight to Aberdeen are now being contacted and there is no reason to believe the variant is in circulation in Scotland, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said.