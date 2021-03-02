Covid-19: Extra £400m for arts sector, and France to give Oxford jab to older people

The French government says older people with pre-existing conditions can now get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. "People affected by co-morbidities can be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, including those aged between 65 and 74," the health minister Olivier Véran said. Last month France approved use of the vaccine for under-65s only - citing lack of data for older people. Since then studies have shown the jab is highly effective among the elderly. The Oxford jab is used across the UK, but several EU countries are limiting it to under-65s - including Germany. You can watch more on vaccine approvals below.