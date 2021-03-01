Covid-19: Vaccines cut risk of serious illness by 80%, and border measures defended

This year's Download Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic. Organisers of the event, which was due to take place from 4 to 6 June, said they had realised it was "not possible" to make the event happen. It was due to be headlined by Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System of a Down. The government has set the target date of 21 June for removing all legal limits on social contact. Other festivals to confirm they're being cancelled this year include Glastonbury. But a number of other festivals, including Reading and Leeds Festival in August, say they are hopeful of being able to host events later in the year.