Prince Philip transferred to second hospital
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital to treat an infection - after 13 nights at another London hospital, Buckingham Palace has said.
Doctors treating Prince Philip, 99, will also undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, the palace said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
