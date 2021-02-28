Covid-19: Brazil 'variant of concern' detected in UK
- Published
A coronavirus "variant of concern" first detected in Brazil has now been found in the UK.
Three cases have been detected in England and separately three in Scotland.
In England, officials are still trying to track down one of those who tested positive for the new variant.
Meanwhile the three Scottish residents had flown to Scotland from Brazil via Paris and London, the Scottish government said.
Experts believe this variant (P1), first detected in travellers to Japan from Manaus in northern Brazil in January, could be more contagious.
In England, the first two cases were from the same household in South Gloucestershire, with a history of travel to Brazil, but the third is not linked, Public Health England (PHE) said.
The whereabouts of that third person are still not known, as PHE says they did not complete their test registration card so follow-up details are unavailable.
Officials are asking anyone who took a test on 12 or 13 February and who has not received a result or has an uncompleted test registration card to come forward immediately.
Testing is now being ramped up in South Gloucestershire, with people living in five postcode areas invited to get tested even if they do not have symptoms. The postcodes fall within Bradley Stoke, Patchway and Little Stoke.
Scotland cases
With regards the three cases in Scotland, the government said other passengers, who were on the same flight from London to Aberdeen, are now being contacted.
"The identification of this new variant is a concern but we are taking every possible precaution," said Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.
"We have identified these cases thanks to our use of advanced sequencing capabilities which means we are finding more variants and mutations than many other countries and are therefore able to take action quickly."
The Scottish government said this variant has been been designated "of concern" as it shares some important mutations with the variant first identified in South Africa. Research suggests some vaccines may be less effective against the South Africa variant.
Dr Susan Hopkins, from Public Health England, urged people to keep following the coronavirus measures and also said the UK was more advanced than many other countries in identifying the variants and mutations and therefore able to act quickly.
In January, a coronavirus variant from Brazil was found in the UK - but it was not this "variant of concern".
There is no evidence that any of the new variants cause much more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.
The Brazil variant has the same mutation as the South Africa variant - called E484K - that may help the virus evade parts of the immune system called antibodies.
