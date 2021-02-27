Covid-19: Public finances facing 'challenge' and Capt Sir Tom Moore's funeral
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Public finances facing 'challenge' - chancellor
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will use the Budget to level with the British people about the state of the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, adding that public finances face a "challenge". When he addresses the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Sunak is also expected to unveil a new mortgage guarantee scheme to help those with small deposits get on the housing ladder, plus a £126m boost for traineeships in England.
2. How would an NHS vaccine passport app work?
As the rollout of the vaccination programme continues, with more than 19 million given the first dose so far, attention is starting to turn to how society might safely mix again. A "Covid passport" app is one possibility. So, how would it work? Meanwhile, the next stage of the vaccine rollout in the UK has been revealed.
3. 'We salute you': A poem for Captain Sir Tom Moore
In honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 earlier this month, four young performers have written a poem in his memory. His funeral takes place later and will feature a flypast but his family have asked the public to stay at home. The veteran raised nearly £33m for NHS charities at the height of the first wave of the pandemic last year.
4. Isolation and brown paper bags in hotel quarantine
A £1,750 all-inclusive break with food delivered straight to your hotel door, plus round-the-clock television might sound appealing to some. But the reality is something far less glamorous - hotel quarantine near some of England's busiest international airports. The enforced quarantine applies to those who have visited or transited through countries on the UK's "red list".
5. How do you make celebrities look good in a pandemic?
The beauty industry plays a key part in Hollywood, from film sets to awards season. Ahead of the Golden Globes this weekend, make-up artists describe what it is like to work in proximity when proximity is not allowed.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Read about the UK's falling case and death rates here - and see the graphic below.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST: What does a young player go through in order to make it to the top?
- DOWNTIME SYMPHONY: An hour of wind-down music to help you press pause and reset your mind this weekend