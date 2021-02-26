Covid-19: Jabs for over-40s in next phase of rollout, and holiday health pass call

People aged between 40 and 49 will be next in line for a vaccination in the UK, experts advising the government have decided. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says vaccinating people in order of age is the fastest way to reduce deaths from Covid-19 when the next phase of the programme begins. Explaining why key workers such as police officers or teachers would not be given priority, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing "this is the fastest and simplest way to roll out the jab. Our moral duty is to put saving lives first". Find out when you are due to get the vaccine.