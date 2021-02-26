Covid: Vaccinating by age not job 'will save the most lives' - Hancock
- Published
The UK's decision not to prioritise key workers such as teachers or police officers for a Covid jab is "the moral thing to do" and will "save the most lives", the health secretary has said.
Matt Hancock confirmed the second phase of the vaccine rollout would follow expert advice to focus on age groups.
More than one in three adults in the UK have now had their first jab.
One of England's top medics said Covid death rates were lower for teachers than several other professions.
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said ONS data on occupations with the highest Covid death rates begin with restaurant and catering establishment managers or proprietors, followed by metal-working and machine operatives, food, drink and tobacco process operatives, chefs, taxi and cab drivers.
Speaking at a coronavirus news conference at Downing Street, England's deputy chief medical officer also said the death rates for men in each of these groups were more than 100 deaths per 100,000, compared with 18.4 deaths per 100,000 male teachers.
"When we're getting down into phase two of the vaccine campaigns... being in the queue is more important than where you are in it," Prof Van-Tam added.
The government aims to give a jab to all over-50s and those in specific at-risk groups by 15 April, in what is known as phase one of the UK's Covid vaccine rollout.
It has pledged to complete phase two - where all other adults are offered their first dose - by 31 July.
The decision on what order to give phase two vaccines in comes after experts advising the government said priority based on occupation would be "more complex" and could slow down the programme.
All four UK nations will follow the approach recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Mr Hancock said: "Thankfully, teachers are no more likely to catch Covid than any other member of the population who goes to work, and so trying to come up with a scheme which prioritises one professional group over another would have been complicated to put in place and wouldn't have done what we asked the JCVI to do... which is to make sure that we minimise the people who die."
More than 19 million people in the UK have received a first dose so far.
The health secretary also urged people to continue to observe the stay-at-home rules, saying: "We're nearly there - let's not blow it."
Mr Hancock pointed to a range of data that he said shows the pandemic "isn't over yet", including one in five local authority areas seeing a rise in cases in the past week.
Prof Van-Tam also warned people that they should continue following lockdown rules after receiving a vaccine dose.
- VACCINES: THE DISINFORMATION WAR: Panorama investigates the scare tactics of anti-vaxxers
- BLOODLANDS: At some point the past has to die. Doesn't it? Brand new drama starring James Nesbitt