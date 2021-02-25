UK Covid alert level drops as NHS threat 'reduced'
- Published
The UK's coronavirus alert level has been lowered from level five to four in all four nations as the risk that the NHS could be overwhelmed "has receded".
The four UK chief medical officers and NHS England's national medical director agreed the change following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.
The alert level has been at level five since early January, when Scotland and England began their latest lockdowns.
The top medics urged people to "remain vigilant" by following lockdown rules.
A change in alert system does not automatically mean restrictions can ease, but it helps to inform government decisions on lockdown rules.
The coronavirus alert level, unveiled by the UK government in May 2020, is measured by a five-level, colour-coded system.
Level five (red) is when there is a "material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed" within 21 days, and extremely strict social distancing is enforced.
Level four indicates a high or rising level of transmission, with social distancing still enforced.