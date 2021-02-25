Covid-19: UK alert level drops and PM defends grading plan

Camp Bestival has become the latest UK festival to express confidence in going ahead as planned this summer. The four-day festival is due to take place at Lulworth Castle in Dorset from 29 July to 1 August. Its curator Rob da Bank said he was "counting down" the minutes, hours and days to the event. The government has said Covid restrictions in England could be lifted by 21 June - if strict conditions are met. On Wednesday, Reading and Leeds Festival organisers said they were "very confident" of running their events.