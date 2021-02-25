Covid-19: GCSE and A-level grades decided by teachers, and more positive jab news
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Teachers to grade England's GCSEs and A-levels
Teachers will decide the grades of pupils in England whose GCSEs and A-levels have been cancelled because of the pandemic. Exams watchdog Ofqual says schools will be able to use a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays to determine grades, with exam boards drawing up test papers solely to help inform their judgement. Teachers had already been placed centrally to arrangements for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
2. Public need 'home truths' on economy
Former Chancellor Lord Hammond says the government must risk unpopularity and tell "some difficult home truths" about the state of the economy. Dealing with the pandemic has been the financial equivalent of "fighting a war", he says, and the government may have to admit it can no longer deliver on "very extravagant commitments" made before coronavirus hit.
3. Single-shot vaccine 'safe and effective'
US regulators say the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which is administered in a single jab, is safe and effective. It could be authorised for use there within days. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the jab and the government has previously said that - provided it is approved by British regulators - deliveries could be expected "in the second half of this year".
4. Is Covid becoming a disease of the poor?
Council data shows that despite high infection rates, just 61% of people aged over 80 have been vaccinated in Birmingham's deprived, ethnically diverse area of Alum Rock. A few miles north in leafy, more affluent Sutton Four Oaks the figure is 95% and infection rates have been three times lower of late. Health correspondent Nick Triggle examines whether this trend is being repeated across the country.
5. Mother and son become tap-dancing lockdown stars
When the pandemic hit, choreographer and dance teacher Lizzi Gee found herself out of work. So she decided to use her new-found spare time to teach her son Rufus, eight, to tap dance. Now their mother and son routines attract millions of hits online...
