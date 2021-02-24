Covid-19: 'No child's prospects should be blighted by pandemic'
- Published
No child's prospects should be "blighted" by the pandemic, the education secretary has said.
Gavin Williamson was speaking at a Downing Street briefing as he set out £700m in funding to help pupils in England catch-up on missed learning.
Asked about determining exam grades in the summer, he said the government would be "putting trust" in teachers.
It comes as the number of people to receive one dose of the vaccine in the UK surpassed 18 million.
Mr Williamson said: "No child should have their prospects blighted by the pandemic and I'm determined that this is not going to happen."
The government's £700m education support package for England includes:
- A one-off £302m "recovery premium" for state primary and secondary schools to boost summer schooling, clubs and activities
- £200m to fund face-to-face secondary summer schools, with teachers in charge of deciding which pupils benefit
- An expanded national tutoring programme for primary and secondary pupils and an extended tuition fund for 16 to 19-year-olds - also worth £200m
- That includes £18m funding to support early-years language development
Mr Williamson said there would be "no algorithms whatsoever" used in determining exam grades in the summer.
But he said he could not reveal what the appeal mechanism would look like before addressing MPs.
He told a press briefing: "As I said many times before, we are putting trust in teachers.
"That's where the trust is going - there is going to be no algorithms whatsoever but there will be a very clear and robust appeals mechanism.
"But I'm afraid you're going to have to forgive me - it is right that this is announced in the House of Commons and not to yourself, so sorry about that.
"But that will be happening tomorrow, so just a few more hours to wait."