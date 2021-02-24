Covid-19: Summer school for some pupils in England, and Ireland extends restrictions

Secondary schools in England will be asked to deliver face-to-face summer schools to help some pupils catch up with lessons lost to Covid. It will be up to schools to decide which pupils get the lessons - they won't be for everyone, and the summer holidays won't be shorter. But the government is providing hundreds of millions of pounds in funding to make sure it happens. Alongside the face-to-face lessons for some secondary pupils, there is also funding for primary and secondary schools to boost summer clubs and activities. The prime minister said the money would ensure "no child is left behind". Schools in England closed to most pupils in March 2020. They reopened to some year groups in the summer term, and to all pupils in September. But they closed again in January, and are not due to reopen until 8 March. Watch our explainer below on the Covid risk to pupils.