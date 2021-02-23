Prince Philip has infection and is set to stay in hospital 'for several days'
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh has an infection and is not expected to leave hospital for several days, Buckingham Palace says.
He has spent seven nights at the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London so far.
He is "comfortable and responding to treatment", the palace said.
Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to hospital as a precaution last week. His stay is not related to coronavirus.
Both the duke and the Queen, 94, received Covid-19 vaccinations last month.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.