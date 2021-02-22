Covid-19: PM to announce lockdown exit plan, and Scottish and Welsh schools start to reopen

The prime minister will announce later how England's third national lockdown will end - but those hoping for a quick return to the pub may be disappointed. All schools in England are set to reopen on 8 March, with a few days' flexibility built in. At the same time, two people will be allowed to meet outside in public - for example, for a picnic in a park. Currently, two people can only meet for exercise. By 29 March up to six people, or two households, will be allowed to meet outdoors, including in gardens, it is understood. Grassroots sport will also restart. However, Boris Johnson has said the reopening will be "cautious" and will depend on four conditions - including the vaccination programme and any new variants. You can read more about the routes out of lockdown here. And here's a reminder of how Mr Johnson announced the latest lockdown, back on 4 January.