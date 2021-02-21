Teens arrested after car stolen with two young children inside
Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after a car was stolen in Birmingham with the owner's two children inside, police have said.
West Midlands Police was contacted on Saturday shortly before 17:00 GMT by the children's "distraught" father.
He reported his car had been stolen from his driveway with his boys - aged two and four - still inside.
Police dog units and a helicopter assisted in the search, with armed officers bringing the car to a halt.
The vehicle - a Seat Leon - was seen driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway before being stopped by police on the A38 Bristol Road.
Two 15-year-old boys ran from the car but were quickly detained and arrested by police.
They are being questioned on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and kidnap.
'Every parent's worst nightmare'
"Thankfully both children were found safe and well inside the car and reunited with their parents at the roadside," West Midlands Police said.
The force described the incident as "shocking".
Force Incident Manager, Ch Insp Lee Wiggan, said: "This type of incident is every parent's worst nightmare, but thankfully we were able to stop the car and reunite the family less than fifteen minutes after it was stolen.
"It's a fantastic outcome to what was a very serious, urgent incident and my thanks go to the officers involved as well as West Midlands Ambulance Service for their support."