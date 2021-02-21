Covid-19: PM's new vaccine target, and the special effects livening up lockdown

More than 17 million people in the UK have been given a coronavirus vaccine since December, and now the prime minister says he wants the rollout to go "further and faster". So fast, in fact, that Boris Johnson has pledged that every adult in the UK will be offered their first dose by the end of July. The previous target was September. NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, meanwhile, has said there are "early signs" the vaccine rollout is contributing to a fall in hospital admissions.