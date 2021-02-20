Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Charles visits hospital treating his father
The Prince of Wales has arrived at the central London hospital where his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, remains after feeling unwell.
Prince Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII's hospital as a precaution on Tuesday.
A Buckingham Palace source told the BBC the duke is likely to remain in hospital into next week.
The exact reason for his admission has not been disclosed but his stay is not related to coronavirus.
A palace source previously said the duke, who is due to turn 100 in June, had walked into the hospital in Marylebone unaided.
Prince Charles, 72, was seen arriving at the hospital on Saturday afternoon, wearing a face covering.