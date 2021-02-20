Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank name baby son
- Published
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have named their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
The couple are pictured with their son in a new photo released by Buckingham Palace.
August, who was born on 9 February, is the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.
The choice of Philip pays tribute to the duke, who is likely to remain at the King Edward VII hospital into next week having been admitted on Tuesday.
The 99-year-old duke remains in good spirits after being taken to the central London hospital as a precaution on the advice of his doctor. He had been feeling unwell for a few days but it is not related to coronavirus.
The latest addition to the Royal Family was born at the exclusive Portland hospital in central London, weighing 8lbs 1oz.
He was born 11th in line to the throne but will move to 12th place in the line of succession after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.
Even though his mother is a princess, he will not be an HRH nor hold a title, unless the Queen decides otherwise. This is because he was born down the female line of the Royal Family.
On the day he was born, Eugenie, 30 shared a black and white photograph on Instagram of the couples' hands holding their son's fingers and wrist.
Sharing the latest photograph of the couple with their son, Eugenie wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."
She said the photographs were taken by their "wonderful" midwife, adding: "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."