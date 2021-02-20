Covid-19: Care home visitors and ambulance delay 'victims'

Rose Rwagasore was working as a nurse at a north London hospital on New Year's Eve when her children called her to say their father, Robert Wabwire, had a sudden headache and was vomiting. Despite calling 999, no ambulance arrived and by the time Rose got home, he had deteriorated further. The family rung 999 four times but it took more than three hours for an ambulance to arrive. Robert had died by the time paramedics got there. Royal College of Emergency Medicine vice-president Adrian Boyle said: "Covid has taken a very fragile system and basically pushed it over the edge."