Covid-19: Hancock acted 'unlawfully' over pandemic contracts, and UK virus numbers drop again

There was positive news in Wales today, after it was announced that four people from a maximum of two households will be able to meet outdoors for exercise from Saturday. Stay at home travel restrictions are staying in place but First Minister Mark Drakeford said they could be lifted or eased in three weeks' time. He also said he hoped children aged eight and over may be able to return to primary schools from 15 March. Some non-essential shops and hairdressers could also reopen in March, but pubs, restaurants, cafes and gyms are unlikely to be allowed to resume trading soon.