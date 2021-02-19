Covid-19: Hancock acted 'unlawfully' over pandemic contracts, and UK virus numbers drop again
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Hancock acted 'unlawfully' over pandemic contracts
The health secretary acted unlawfully when his department did not reveal details of contracts it had signed during the Covid pandemic, a court has ruled. A judge said Matt Hancock "breached his legal obligation" by not publishing details within 30 days of contracts being signed. The public had a right to know where the "vast" amounts spent had gone and how contracts were awarded, he added. The government said it fully recognised the "importance of transparency".
2. Vaccine passports could discriminate, experts warn
Covid-19 vaccine passports are "feasible" but not until we know more about how long immunity lasts, experts say. The passports also have the potential to discriminate against the young, pregnant or those who cannot have the jab for medical reasons, according to a Royal Society report, which said this must be factored into any such scheme before launching. It sets out 12 tests which should be met by any vaccine passport plan.
3. Johnson still working on 'roadmap' to ease lockdown
The prime minister will spend the weekend finalising his "roadmap" for easing Covid restrictions in England and opening up the economy. The government is "crunching the numbers" ahead of Monday's announcement, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said. New data is expected to suggest vaccines have cut transmission rates. But Downing Street has refused to comment on the likely contents of the unlocking plan amid press speculation. Boris Johnson has said his top priority will be the reopening of schools.
4. UK sees further drop in coronavirus numbers
Coronavirus infections are continuing to decrease around the UK, latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows. The figures, for the seven days up to 12 February, reveal fewer people are testing positive for the virus in the community than in recent weeks. Experts warn that infection levels remain high however, with about 553,000 people found to have the virus. The data is based on tests from people whether or not they had symptoms. The latest R number - the number of people that one infected person will pass on the virus to, on average - is estimated to be between 0.6 and 0.9, which also suggests infection numbers are shrinking.
5. Four can meet for exercise in Wales from Saturday
There was positive news in Wales today, after it was announced that four people from a maximum of two households will be able to meet outdoors for exercise from Saturday. Stay at home travel restrictions are staying in place but First Minister Mark Drakeford said they could be lifted or eased in three weeks' time. He also said he hoped children aged eight and over may be able to return to primary schools from 15 March. Some non-essential shops and hairdressers could also reopen in March, but pubs, restaurants, cafes and gyms are unlikely to be allowed to resume trading soon.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, including our how we will know if the coronavirus vaccines are working.
