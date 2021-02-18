Coronavirus: Starmer targets savers and NI extends lockdown
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Starmer targets savers in his 'recovery plan'
Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer wants millions of savers to be given a chance to invest in the UK's recovery from the coronavirus crisis. His British Recovery Bond scheme is the centrepiece of his alternative plan for "national recovery", ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget on 3 March. The Conservatives said Sir Keir had stolen most of his ideas from them.
2. Northern Ireland lockdown extended until 1 April
The Stormont executive has agreed lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland will remain in place until 1 April, but children aged four to seven will go back to school on Monday 8 March, BBC News NI understands. Another review of the measures will take place on 18 March. Health officials said they wanted to avoid a possible rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and in the run-up to Easter.
3. 'No jab, no job' policies could apply to new staff
It may be legal for companies to insist on new staff being vaccinated as a condition of their employment, the justice secretary has said. However, Robert Buckland added it was unlikely bosses would be able to make existing workers have vaccines under their current contracts. Downing Street said it would be "discriminatory" to order people to be vaccinated to keep their job.
4. Record number of students apply for nursing
The number of people applying to study nursing at UK universities has risen by almost a third (32%). There were 60,130 applicants for nursing by the main 29 January application deadline, according to the figures from the university admissions service. "Inspiring stories" from wards over the past year have led to the surge, says Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant.
5. Man offered jab after height listed as 6cm
In his 30s with no underlying health conditions, Liam Thorp was surprised to be told he qualified for a Covid vaccine. As suspected, a mistake had been made - the NHS had listed him as 6.2cm tall, giving him a worrying body mass index of 28,000. "I've put on a few pounds in lockdown but I was surprised to have made it to clinically, morbidly-obese," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It really made me rethink what I was going to do for pancake night."
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
One year on, read about how the UK dealt with its first Covid case.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.