Covid-19: 'Data not dates' to drive lockdown easing, and £500k raised for injured rescuer

The prime minister has stressed England will ease its coronavirus restrictions "cautiously" and it is "absolutely right" to take a "data not dates" approach to leaving lockdown. Boris Johnson's comments come just days before he is expected to set out a road map on Monday for easing measures. He said relaxation of measures would be done in "stages" and that the reopening of hospitality was one of the last things to return after the first lockdown. Speaking at a mass vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales, Mr Johnson said the government wanted to be "going one way from now on, based on the incredible vaccination rollout".