Prince Philip, 99, in hospital 'as a precaution'
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening "as a precautionary measure" after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.
Prince Philip, 99, was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London, the Palace said in a statement.
It said he was admitted as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell.
He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.