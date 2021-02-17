Covid: PM to focus on 'data, not dates' for lockdown easing
A "data, not dates" approach to easing England's lockdown restrictions is "absolutely right", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
He agreed with comments from Professor Dame Angela McLean and said he would set out "what we can" on Monday.
He said relaxation of measures would be "based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way to be irreversible".
"We want to be going one way from now on," the prime minister said.
