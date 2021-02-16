Covid: Rapid tests and vaccines 'will allow venues to reopen' - minister
A combination of rapid testing and the Covid vaccination programme will help entertainment venues to reopen in England, the vaccines minister says.
Nadhim Zahawi said it was those measures which would get "our economy back on its feet".
His comments come after the PM said "rapid" lateral flow tests could be used by "those parts of the economy we couldn't get open last year".
Some venues such as nightclubs have been unable to open since March 2020.
Others entertainment venues like theatres and cinemas have struggled to make social distancing work.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Zahawi said: "It's a combination of rapid testing as well as a national vaccination programme that will get our economy back on its feet and venues open again."
He said that the government favoured testing over vaccine passports as a means to reopen the economy, since it was not yet clear whether a vaccinated individual could still transmit the virus.
Mr Zahawi described preliminary evidence on the effect of vaccines on coronavirus transmission as "really encouraging", but said the full data might not be available for weeks.
"We have a couple of very large-scale studies related to giving us better data on the vaccines," he said. "We should be able to see really good data in the next few weeks from those studies."
He added that the government would be "data driven, rather than date driven" when it comes to relaxing lockdown measures.
Boris Johnson is due to set out a roadmap on 22 February for easing the lockdown in England.
At Monday's Downing Street briefing, the prime minister said lateral flow tests, along with vaccination, would "probably be the route forward" to reopening the economy.
Lateral flow tests give a result in 20-30 minutes - unlike the more expensive PCR tests used by NHS Test & Trace which need to be taken to a lab to be processed.
Michael Kill, the boss of the Night Time Industries Association, welcomed the PM's comments, saying: "Finally we have some acknowledgement from the prime minister and government on the existence of late-night economy businesses, including nightclubs, theatres, casinos and late bars, particularly as they are some of the hardest hit since the start of the pandemic."
However, he told the BBC that administering rapid tests would not be straightforward.
He said professionals would be required to administer swab tests outside the venue, which would force venues to stagger admissions and have procedures in place to deal with positive cases and those who they came into contact with.
Sacha Lord, who co-founded Manchester's Parklife Festival, said the events sector had been calling for on-site rapid testing for more than five months, and any further delay to implementing such initiatives would do "irreversible" damage to the UK's cultural sector.
"My fear is that they take another five months to get moving, which the industry simply doesn't have," he said.
