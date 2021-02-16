Jo Whiley: 'I'd give up my Covid vaccine in a heartbeat'
- Published
DJ Jo Whiley has spoken of her frustration at being offered a Covid vaccine before her sister, who has a learning disability and diabetes.
Her sister Frances has since tested positive for coronavirus after there was an outbreak in her care home.
The BBC Radio 2 presenter said she would give up her vaccine for her sister "in a heartbeat".
The vaccines minister said people with a learning disability in residential care were now starting to get the jab.
People with diabetes, as well as those with a "severe or profound" learning disability, are in priority group six for the coronavirus vaccine.
Those in priority groups five and six - which include the over-65s and people considered clinically vulnerable - started to be invited to book a jab on Monday.
Nearly six out of every 10 people who died with coronavirus in England last year were disabled, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
For people with a medically diagnosed learning disability, the risk of death involving Covid was 3.7 times greater for both men and women compared with people who did not have a learning disability.
'Living through a nightmare'
On Thursday night, Whiley, 55, said she got the call she had been "dreading", when she found out there had been an outbreak of Covid in her sister's care home.
"I feel like I'm living through a nightmare," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "The whole weekend has been awful. It's been really, really difficult."
"And then ironically I got a message to say that I was due to have my vaccine before my sister, who's got learning disabilities and underlying health conditions," she said.
The DJ added that she didn't know why she had been invited to get the jab, but said it was possibly because she was deemed a carer for her sister, who is 53 and has the rare Cri du Chat genetic syndrome.
"I would give up my vaccine in a heartbeat, if I could, for my sister and any of the residents in her house to have their vaccine… it does not feel right," she said.
Whiley said she wanted to speak up for people like her sister "who have been overlooked".
"This happens so often - people with learning disabilities are neglected, they haven't got a voice," she added.
Since the interview, Whiley has been told that Frances has tested positive for the virus.
Asked about Frances's situation on the same programme, the government's Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "The case you've just described to me - living in residential care with a learning disability - is now being vaccinated in category six. We've just embarked on category five and six - that is happening now so that case will be picked up.
"Of course we will need to wait 28 days after infection for us to be able to go back - hence why for residential care we go back four times to deliver the two doses because sometimes people can't be given the first dose until the infection is over after 28 days."
