Covid-19: Scotland school return plan due and why we may have to live with the virus

The government says it hopes to make Covid a manageable disease like flu. Vaccination and new treatments, they argue, will reduce the death rate, allowing us to live with the virus rather than constantly trying to fight it. Is this the right approach? And is it even possible? Wiping Covid from the face of the Earth would, of course, be great given the death and destruction it has caused. But the only problem with that is this has only been achieved with one virus before - smallpox in 1980. It is easy to forget flu kills. Back in 2017-18 more than 20,000 people died from it. You can read health correspondent Nick Triggle's full analysis here.