Covid-19: PM urges optimistic but patient approach, and travellers describe hotel quarantine

People whose asthma is under control will not be prioritised for the Covid vaccine, the government has confirmed. Those with the condition will not get the jab earlier unless they are formally shielding, regularly take steroid tablets or have ever had an emergency hospital admission. Previous guidance indicated steroid-inhaler users would be eligible - but it has since been judged this group is not at increased risk of death. The Department of Health and Social Care said it was following independent advice that the immediate priority should be to "prevent deaths and protect health and care staff, with old age deemed the single biggest factor determining mortality". Asthma UK is calling for people with non-severe asthma to be given the jab after the first nine priority groups have been vaccinated.