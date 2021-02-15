Covid-19: Over-65s to be offered jabs, and UK hotel quarantine starts
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Morning morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Over-65s to be offered Covid jabs after first target hit
People aged over 65 in England - along with younger people in at-risk groups - will be the next in line to be offered their coronavirus jabs after the UK government announced it had hit its initial target for offering the vaccine to the most vulnerable people, including the over-70s, care home residents and staff and front-line health workers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm later on Monday that 15 million first doses have been received across the UK.
2. Doors open for hotel quarantine
The UK's latest attempt to stop new variants of coronavirus being imported from overseas comes into force today. Any British or Irish citizen arriving in England from one of the 33 "red list" countries will be required to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to £10,000. Scotland has gone a step further by insisting that anyone arriving from any country will need to go into hotel quarantine.
3. How anti-vaccine tactics try to scare people off the jab
While most people in the UK say they want to get their Covid vaccine, there are groups out there seeking to exploit people's nervousness about the jab. The BBC's specialist disinformation reporter Marianna Spring has been examining their tactics for the BBC's Panorama programme. It's not just convincing-looking videos of conspiracy theories that are circulating via messaging platforms - research by BBC Monitoring has found a huge increase in followers of social media accounts promoting anti-vaccine material during the pandemic. Read more here about how our volunteer panel was affected by misinformation - and the actions being taken to remove such content from popular internet sites.
4. 'Concern' over takeaways operating from homes
The Food Standards Agency says there has been a "concerning rise" in the number of food businesses operating from people's homes during the various coronavirus lockdowns, with one hygiene expert saying they are "rank outsiders operating off the radar", who "confuse cooking with catering". Many are failing to register with the authorities, and are therefore not being inspected to ensure they're complying with food hygiene rules. The FSA is urging people to check that whoever is providing takeaway food has a hygiene rating of three or above - and that the business is registered on the official website.
5. Should we double-mask?
One of the things we've learned from the pandemic is that there are lots of different ways to cover your face. And while it's always good to know which one works the best and provides the greatest protection for you and others, the rules on face coverings can also vary from country to country around the world. And now we're also seeing the rise of the "double-masker". The BBC's science editor, David Shukman, has been looking at the various options.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. We've also been looking into when schools in the UK might reopen.
