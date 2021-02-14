Harry and Meghan expecting second child
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple has said.
Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a brother or sister for their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned one last May.
A spokesperson for the couple said they were "overjoyed" at the news.
The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she cradles her bump.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
