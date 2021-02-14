Covid-19: More than 15 million in UK given first vaccine dose
At least 15 million people in the UK have had their first coronavirus jab, the prime minister has said.
The figure was reached just over two months after the first jab was delivered in the UK on 8 December.
Boris Johnson described it as a "significant milestone" and an "extraordinary feat".
It came as ministers said the UK was on track to meet its pledge of offering a vaccine to everyone in the top four priority groups by Monday.
From Monday, the vaccine rollout is being expanded to include over-65s and those deemed clinically vulnerable.
In a video, Mr Johnson said: "It has been a truly national, UK-wide effort. We have done it together.
"And in England, I can tell you we have now offered jabs to everyone in the first four priority groups, the people most likely to be severely ill from coronavirus, hitting the first target we set ourselves."
But "no one is resting on their laurels", the PM said.
"We've still got a long way to go to. And there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road. But after all we've achieved, I know we can go forward with great confidence."
Tweeting about the milestone, Mr Zahawi said: "15,000,000! Amazing team."
He added the government would "not rest" until vaccines were offered to all of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's top nine priority groups by the end of April and then to all adults.
It is undeniable the vaccine programme has over all been a success - only Israel and the United Arab Emirates have done more jabs per head.
But as well as pushing ahead with the under-70s, efforts need to continue to reach out to those not yet vaccinated in these first groups.
There have been reports of housebound patients still waiting, while some have questioned whether enough has been done to reach out to those who have concerns and have not taken up the offer.
The fear is uptake may be lowest in some of the most vulnerable communities and that risks widening health inequalities.
People will also ask what this means for unlocking. Those offered the jab account for around five in six deaths but just over half of hospitalisations.
That leaves a lot of vulnerable at risk - and with the numbers in hospital still above the peak in the first wave, the NHS isn't yet out of the woods.
So far the vaccination programme has been aimed at the top four priority groups, including NHS frontline staff, care home residents and workers, over-70s, and people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable.
These groups have accounted for 88% of the UK's Covid-19 deaths so far, according to the Department of Health and Social Care and are estimated by the JCVI to be some 15 million people.
While the government's daily data does not show which groups have been vaccinated, ministers say they are on track to meet the PM's pledge.