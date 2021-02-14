Covid-19: Call to lift lockdown laws and vaccine rollout extended to over-65s

Paula Reynolds met Roberto Fiorillo, the man she hopes to marry, by chance while visiting her daughter in Australia last March. But since then, the pandemic has kept them separated by 10,000 miles, her in Caerphilly, Wales, and him in Perth. Finally a visa came through for her in December, only for her flights to be suddenly cancelled as Australia tightened its restrictions on arrivals. But thanks to a fundraising drive by her colleagues, Paula is now able to cover the inflated cost of a new ticket and the cost of hotel quarantine on her arrival - and be reunited with the man she loves.