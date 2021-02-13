Covid: Johnson 'optimistic' ahead of lockdown easing plan announcement for England
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "optimistic" ahead of announcing his lockdown easing road map in England on 22 February.
It comes as scientists warn against lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly, even if the vaccination programme remains on target.
The government is hoping to have offered vaccinations to 15 million people by Monday.
So far, 14 million people in the UK have had at least one dose.
Mr Johnson said "we have to be cautious" and said his top priority was to be able to reopen schools in England on 8 March.
After schools, the government would look to open non-essential retail and then the hospitality sector, Mr Johnson added, during a visit to the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham, Teesside.
"I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease. We don't want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret," he said.
