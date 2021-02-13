Covid-19: Hope for treatable virus, final vaccine push, and lockdown museums

There have been a few football managers who have had to take time away from the touchline after testing positive for Covid and self-isolating at home, notably West Ham's David Moyes. But what happens when the manager falls ill and needs treatment in hospital, such as at League One Shrewsbury Town? In this case, boss Steve Cotterill has been leading the club from his hospital bed and will do so again when they play Ipswich later. His team have spoken to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat about his dedication to the game.