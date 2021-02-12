Covid: 'No guidance' for immigration officials on hotel quarantine
Immigration officials have not received guidance on how England's hotel quarantine system will work, less than three days before it is due to launch, a union says.
The Immigration Services Union said officials still did not know what levels of checks they should be conducting on travellers.
From Monday arrivals from 33 countries will have to quarantine in hotels.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
The requirement to quarantine in a hotel applies to British and Irish citizens, and UK residents arriving in England from so-called "red-list" countries - including Portugal, Brazil and South Africa - which are deemed high risk due to emerging new virus variants.
In Scotland, residents arriving from any country by air will have to isolate in hotels.
Lucy Moreton, general secretary of the Immigration Services Union, said officers still had questions about what to do with arrivals from "red-list" countries and whether they should chase someone if they run away while being checked.
"They have had no operational instructions so far at all and we do not know for certain when they will receive them," she said.
"We know that passengers will be required to state in their passenger locator form whether they have been in a red listed country, but the officers have been given no indication about how far they should inquire about the content of the form."
She also raised concerns about the safety of security halls.
"Officers are currently spending 15 to 20 minutes interacting with each passenger. They only have a Perspex screen, no masks or gloves to protect them," she said.
"That's not enough and if that interaction has to be longer there is a concern of an increased risk."
Labour's Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said it "isn't good enough" that Border Force staff still do not know how the system will work at airports, including whether high-risk arrivals will be taken straight to hotels or will have to queue with other travellers.
"Chaotic long queues with no social distancing in place have the potential to be super-spreading events that will undermine the very measures being introduced," she said.
