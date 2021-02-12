Covid-19: Cases fall across UK and R number at lowest level since July

Wales will be the first UK nation to have offered the top four priority groups a Covid jab, the Welsh government has said. Officials say that within hours, all over-70s including care home residents will have been offered a first dose. The UK government set a target of Monday to offer jabs to the top four groups - about 15 million people - and currently, more than 14 million have been vaccinated. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also prompted hope for an easing of lockdown rules in the country, saying "cautious" talks about the tourism sector being able to reopen in time for Easter have begun. Read the latest here.