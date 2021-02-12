Covid-19: Cases fall across UK and R number at lowest level since July
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Cases falling with R number at lowest level since July
We've had some good news this afternoon - levels of coronavirus are going down in all four nations of the UK. It's evidence that lockdown is having the desired effect, even with the more infectious variant. But experts warn that infection levels remain high. Meanwhile the R number - the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus onto - is at its lowest level since July. Estimates put it at between 0.7 and 0.9, meaning the epidemic is shrinking.
2. Wales 'first in UK' to hit vaccination target
Wales will be the first UK nation to have offered the top four priority groups a Covid jab, the Welsh government has said. Officials say that within hours, all over-70s including care home residents will have been offered a first dose. The UK government set a target of Monday to offer jabs to the top four groups - about 15 million people - and currently, more than 14 million have been vaccinated. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also prompted hope for an easing of lockdown rules in the country, saying "cautious" talks about the tourism sector being able to reopen in time for Easter have begun. Read the latest here.
3. Police 'frustrated' about crowds sledging in snow
Police in Middlesbrough say they were left "outnumbered" when hundreds of people gathered to sledge in the snow. Covid regulations allow police to issue fines for organised gatherings - but the rules do not apply for crowds made up of individual households. Insp Tony Cross from Cleveland Police said: "It's taking up a lot of resources" and if people didn't engage "we're going to have to start taking names and addresses and issuing fines". Read more here.
4. Help to Buy deadline extended amid Covid delays
The deadline to buy a home under the current Help to Buy scheme in England has been extended. The scheme applies to new-build homes but Covid has caused long delays to construction and, if the properties are not built in time, buyers face losing thousands of pounds. The government has now extended the scheme until the end of May, but some buyers are worried that the two-month extended deadline will still come too soon.
5. 'At least you're not a cat!' Congress video goes wrong
You might have seen the viral video of a lawyer whose face turned into a cat at a virtual court hearing because of a filter mishap on Zoom. "I'm here live, I'm not a cat," the lawyer told the judge. Well, now there's been another amusing blunder, this time in a different part of the US. A congressman was speaking at the House Committee on Financial Services but his head appeared to be floating upside down. And if you want more, here's a look at the other times that videos went wrong.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, including our detailed look at whether parents should be worried about their child's development during lockdown.
