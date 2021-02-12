Covid-19: Hotel quarantine scheme in England 'among strongest'
- Published
England's hotel quarantine system will be among the "strongest" border measures in the world, a minister says.
Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said those arriving from "red list" countries - deemed high-risk due to new virus variants - would face strict measures as soon as they landed.
A BBC analysis has suggested the rules will be looser than Australia's system, which is seen as the best.
The scheme begins on Monday at a cost of £1,750 for an individual.
It comes after the booking website was hit by technical issues.
The requirement to quarantine in a hotel applies to British and Irish citizens, and UK residents arriving in England from 33 countries from 15 February.
The so-called "red list" countries - including Portugal, Brazil and South Africa - have been found to have cases of emerging new virus variants.
In Scotland, all those arriving internationally by air will have to isolate in hotels.
Ms Atkins told BBC Breakfast: "We have some of the strongest border measures in the world and, as of Monday, with the introduction of the red list these measures will be even stronger. "
Asked about differences between England and Australia's systems, including fewer restrictions on hotel guests' movements for those in England, she said: "We are following the data in our own country and applying the measures that apply in our own country."
"Our standards are amongst the strongest in the world," she added.